Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EWJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.13. 4,766,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

