Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 22,879,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,635,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.