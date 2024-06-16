Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $20.38 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.3% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,271,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,094,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

