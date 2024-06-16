Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,459 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 581,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 149,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,577,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,724,492. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

