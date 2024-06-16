Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 225,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $17,717,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $20,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.10. 2,130,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.37 and a 200 day moving average of $240.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

