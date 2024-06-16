Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 1,695 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,089,969. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,282. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

