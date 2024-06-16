Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 868 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 2.2% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $35,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,741,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,302,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
