Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Trims Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.45. 803,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.92. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

