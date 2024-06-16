Raymond James Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$49.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$34.92 and a 12 month high of C$56.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$99.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.68. The firm has a market cap of C$49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. In related news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,630. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

