Realty Income (NYSE:O) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

