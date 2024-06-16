Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 1,276,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 364.4 days.
Recruit Stock Performance
Shares of RCRRF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. Recruit has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.53.
Recruit Company Profile
