Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 1,276,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 364.4 days.

Recruit Stock Performance

Shares of RCRRF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. Recruit has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.