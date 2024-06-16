Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RGA opened at $202.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,177,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 966.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 320,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,461,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.