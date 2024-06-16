Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 220.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,868 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,207,000 after acquiring an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 27.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 458,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,951,000 after acquiring an additional 99,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.62. 1,414,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.57 and its 200-day moving average is $176.55. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.