Request Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Request has a market cap of $122.43 million and $1.83 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,451.30 or 0.99969162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00091089 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12048662 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,085,255.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

