Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Range Resources Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,799,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 302,571.4% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,568,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.