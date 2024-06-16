Reviewing Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -666.80% -34.59% -24.67% Scholar Rock N/A -94.20% -65.81%

Risk & Volatility

Exscientia has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

41.6% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exscientia and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 2 2 0 2.50 Scholar Rock 0 0 6 1 3.14

Exscientia currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 93.84%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.13%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Exscientia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exscientia and Scholar Rock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $25.60 million 23.75 -$181.56 million ($1.31) -3.84 Scholar Rock $33.19 million 22.71 -$165.79 million ($2.09) -4.52

Scholar Rock has higher revenue and earnings than Exscientia. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exscientia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Exscientia on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy. It is also involved in the development of EXS4318, a PKC-theta inhibitor, under Phase 1 clinical trial for inflammation and immunology indications; EXS74539, a LSD1 inhibitor, under preclinical studies for SCLC, AML, and potential additional indications; EXS73565, a MALT1 inhibitor, under preclinical studies for multiple hematology indications; and DSP-0038, currently in Phase 1 studies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Rallybio, and GT Apeiron Therapeutics. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates to deliver novel therapies to treat a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and iron-restricted anemia. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

