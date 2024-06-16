Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 727,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,966. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

