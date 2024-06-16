RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $325.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.85.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Trading Down 17.1 %

NYSE:RH opened at $229.73 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in RH by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.