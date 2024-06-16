RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $277.05, but opened at $233.00. RH shares last traded at $233.50, with a volume of 809,174 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.85.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.77 and a 200-day moving average of $274.34.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

