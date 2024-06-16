Richard Carucci Buys 25,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V.F. stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in V.F. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,946,000 after buying an additional 168,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

