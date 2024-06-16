Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.06. 9,793,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,712. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

