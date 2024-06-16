Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,528,939,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,033,000 after buying an additional 2,723,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after buying an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. 15,274,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,183,470. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.