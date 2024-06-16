Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,236 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,064. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

