Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,273. The stock has a market cap of $457.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.