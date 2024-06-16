Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $147,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 792,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NiSource by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 370,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NiSource Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,376. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

