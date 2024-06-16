Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $189,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,570 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,890,000 after acquiring an additional 840,823 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,992,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,952,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 484.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 699,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 579,582 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 5,280,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.