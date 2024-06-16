Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after acquiring an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Entergy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 706,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.02. 1,526,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,297. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.