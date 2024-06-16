Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBND. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 332,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,450. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

