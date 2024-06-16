RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 74,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.43.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1289 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
