RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 74,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1289 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.