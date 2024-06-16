RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target Cut to $165.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Get RLI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RLI

RLI Stock Performance

RLI opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. RLI has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,149,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $52,592,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 237.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $9,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.