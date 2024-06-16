Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $307.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.21.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $254.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

