Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,830 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 653,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,708,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after buying an additional 92,768 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

