Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 61.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

About BioRestorative Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRTX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.