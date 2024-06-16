Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 61.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.
BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BioRestorative Therapies
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
