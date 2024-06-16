Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,911 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,809 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in F5 by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in F5 by 24.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.58. The company had a trading volume of 494,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.54. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.16 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

