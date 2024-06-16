Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,574 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,215. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.84.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

