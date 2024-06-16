Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $11.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,390.59. 111,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,880. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $764.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,271.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,239.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $40,820,358. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.