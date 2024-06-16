Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the third quarter worth $136,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BILL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,696. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $139.50.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

