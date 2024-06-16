Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after buying an additional 989,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,037.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after acquiring an additional 352,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPOT traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,874. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of -467.19 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $331.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.35.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

