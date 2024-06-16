Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,431,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI remained flat at $28.29 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,649,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.