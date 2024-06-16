Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Catalent by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 97,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $5,279,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 129,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. 1,522,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.05.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

