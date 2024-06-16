Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $201.35 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Canadian National Railway worth $201,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.84. 902,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.17.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

