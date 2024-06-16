Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.31 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in State Street by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

