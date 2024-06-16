Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lear by 131.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Trading Down 3.6 %

Lear stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.68. The company had a trading volume of 733,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.43 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

