Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,367,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,506,000 after buying an additional 101,829 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,742,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after buying an additional 433,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 26.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,169,000 after acquiring an additional 113,642 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.22. 291,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,771. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.54 and a 1 year high of $297.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.73 and its 200 day moving average is $231.31.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.