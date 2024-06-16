Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 10,171 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,330,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 2.3 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,108. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.