Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,079 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 0.6 %

V.F. stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,944,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,409,370. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V.F.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.