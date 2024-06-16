Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,376,221 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $260,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,977,000 after acquiring an additional 87,939 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.9 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $48.72. 12,323,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,389. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

