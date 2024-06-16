Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 637.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 62,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NYSE RNR traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $218.03. The stock had a trading volume of 254,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.38 and a 200-day moving average of $219.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

