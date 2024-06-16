Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 825 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $4,527,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $355,959.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 199,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,690,103.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $355,959.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 199,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,690,103.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 679,553 shares of company stock worth $80,060,728. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 1.4 %

Datadog stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.84. 3,618,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,438. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.25, a PEG ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.