Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.750-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.1 billion.
Shares of NYSE R opened at $118.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.01.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.
In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
