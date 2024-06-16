Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.750-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.1 billion.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $118.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.01.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.